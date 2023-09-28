A Cleveland ISD teacher is speaking out about the drug issues plaguing the school district.

They don't want to be identified but do want the public to know what they're seeing on a daily basis.

"Every day. Every day there are several students who are intoxicated," they said.

They explained that students will be completely unresponsive after taking drugs in or before school. "You can't wake them up. Even if you shake them they don't wake up."

Cleveland ISD says they've called an ambulance to their schools 8 times this year for suspected overdoses and in four of those cases they administered Narcan to the student. The district says they've had a total of 15 drug related incidents, district-wide, this school year.

Matt Bieniek director of Communications Cleveland ISD explains "incidents" include intoxications, possessions and overdoses. "It encompasses all cases that are drug related. That means possession, that means kids that have used and kids that have used to the point of overdosing."

The teacher I spoke with says that number seems low.

"That's a complete undershot," they said. We asked them to estimate how many intoxications, possessions and overdoses they've seen so far this school year. They replied, "I would say over a hundred."

Cleveland ISD says these drug issues are linked to pills that they suspect could be laced with fentanyl.

The teacher says last year vape pens were an issue, and they rarely saw opioids, but now, it seems they've taken over.

"It's, it's an epidemic," they said.

The district says they have many measures in place to try and combat the growing issue. Students are required to carry only clear backpacks, they have a drug dog on campus daily and are planning drug courses for students and parents. They're also working with the police department on a daily basis.

The district has also planned multiple town halls, one on October 18th and one on October 23rd. The chief will be there to help spread awareness and give out free narcan.

"Our main focus is to just inform the community best we can on what's going on. It's not just a Cleveland issue or in our district - it goes so far out of the Cleveland area," said Bieniek.

