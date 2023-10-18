Cleveland ISD holds town hall following several student overdoses

Cleveland ISD brought the community together, to announce multiple solutions to a big problem.

The district says they have had 15 significant drug incidents since the beginning of the school year. Eight of those were cases where an ambulance had to be called for the student.

The overdoses have caused great concern in the community, so the district, police department, crime stoppers, and many other community leaders came together to work on a solution.

A big portion of town hall was focused on educating parents about what fentanyl is, as the drug is suspected to be the cause of these overdoses.

"Building community awareness and soliciting support. We want to hear from you the positive the negative," said Superintendent Stephen McCanless.

Parents also got an up-close demonstration on how to use Narcan and got free Narcan to take home.

"I came for the Narcan kit. I think they addressed a lot they’re being so open with us," said Betty, who has two children in the district.

The district announced multiple initiatives that aim to combat and get in front of the drug problem.

They’re launching a volunteer program called "COPS" that invites community members to sign up to be in-school monitors.

They also announced a full-time drug counselor will be available for the district and that a social worker will be on every campus and Narcan is also available at every campus.

The district also says that they’re partnering with crime stoppers to create an anonymous tip system inside the school.

Parents seemed to respond positively to the town hall and were hopeful that this problem would be resolved.