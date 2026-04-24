FEMA sends money to Texas to stabilize eroding coastal road

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The Brief FEMA is giving Texas over $528K to repair an eroding coastal road in Aransas County. The project will add breakwaters to reduce flooding and shoreline damage. The road is a key evacuation route that’s been at risk since Hurricane Harvey.



Over half a million in federal relief funding has been allocated to Texas for repairs to an eroding coastal road in Aransas County.

Texas FEMA grant

What we know:

The FEMA release of hazard mitigation grants announced Friday include $528,512 for Shell Ridge Road in Aransas County, near Rockport. The grant is intended to provide flood control and shoreline stabilization for the road by constructing offshore breakwaters.

The backstory:

The road has been known as problematic since at least Hurricane Harvey. An Aransas County recovery report after the hurricane said engineers noted about 215 feet of undermining due to erosion and scarping.

The county said the roadway was a risk factor as it is the only route for evacuation from the threat of tropical storms and coastal flooding for approximately 60 homes and a small harbor with four boat slips.

The report, which laid out plans for 2019 and 2020, said $3.3 million would be required to construct a "living breakwater reef."