Feeling stressed over Hurricane Beryl, hurricane season?

Free stress relief and mind-body skills are available.

"It's not just the power lines that come down, it's not just how our home is affected," said Aproteem Choudhury Greater Houston Healing Collaborative Director. "We are affected too. We get stressed out, we get traumatized, and it affects us all differently."

SUGGESTED: Houston Health Department offering free AC units to eligible residents

After Hurricane Harvey, the Institute for Spirituality and Health partnered with local organizations and the Center of Mind Body and Medicine out of Washington, D.C.

"They came to Houston and trained 130 people to learn how to address and train others how to address really, their own anxiety," said Leah Adams Pruitt, Vice President of Engagement.

The institute is offering immediate, free, stress relief services through virtual and in person mind-body skills in groups and workshops.

"Often times, we don't even know we're angry. We don't even know we're stressed out. We don't even know we can't breathe anymore," Aproteem said. "Once we start getting in touch with it, we can finally do something about it."

"Just to simply learn how to breathe in a different way is a wonderful opportunity to control the monkey mind," said Leah. "Sometimes our minds start spinning, our heart may start beating. These are things we learn very quickly in these groups. We have a great deal of control through the mind-body connection."

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, Samsung TV, and Vizio!

In addition to breathing techniques, the workshops also offer meditation and yoga and it's all free.

You can find out more at spiritualhealth.org.

"It's very much back to the basics, and we hear that time and time again," Leah said. "People think this is something very complex or not available to them."

"When I'm better, when I'm more at peace, when I'm more able to deal with what's in front of me, I can also be there for the people around me. My family, my community, and that's what we continue to see when we do this work," Aproteem said.

The Institute for Spirituality and Health is hosting a free, virtual event for the community to help with recovery. For more information and how you can register, click here. https://www.spiritualityandhealth.org/events/breathingafterberyl