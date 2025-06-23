Feds warn of terrorist activity on US soil amid Iran conflict; Houston law enforcement responds

The Brief DHS is warning of a heightened terrorism threat tied to rising tensions with Iran. Harris County officials urge vigilance, though no credible threats are reported. CISA is monitoring for cyberattacks and coordinating with key partners.



A new terrorism advisory from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security warns that the ongoing conflict between the United States and Iran has created a "heightened threat environment" across the country, prompting federal and local authorities to increase security coordination, and encourage public vigilance.

A terrorism advisory on U.S. soil

The National Terrorism Advisory System (NTAS) Bulletin, issued on June 22, outlines concerns that the recent U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear sites and Iran’s retaliatory missile attack on a U.S. base in Qatar could fuel retaliatory attacks on U.S. soil—either by state-aligned actors, pro-Iranian Hacktivits, or domestic violent extremists inspired by the conflict.

Federal officials emphasized there are no specific, credible threats at this time.

But they warned, "If Iranian leadership were to issue a religious ruling calling for retaliatory violence against specific targets in the Homeland, it could increase the likelihood that a supporter of the Iranian regime is inspired to commit an act of violence."

Key concerns cited in the bulletin include:

Cyberattacks targeting U.S. networks and infrastructure

Anti-Semitic or anti-Israel violence

Threats to U.S. government officials

Domestic violent extremism inspired by the international conflict

Local response

In Harris County, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez issued a public statement Monday urging residents to remain alert.

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) echoed that message, saying it is working with partners across government and industry to bolster cyber defenses and distribute threat intelligence.

CISA added that it remains "fully engaged" in helping organizations defend against and recover from malicious cyber activity, particularly in light of elevated global tensions.

The NTAS Bulletin will remain in effect through September 22, 2025, unless extended or updated.

