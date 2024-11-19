article

The Brief The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is searching for Ashley Gray and Kyle Ulbig who are accused of stealing mail from a Houston apartment complex. The incident happened on Sept. 12 at the Domain at City Centre Apartments on Town and Country Boulevard. The agency is offering a reward of up to $100,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.



The United States Postal Inspection Service is searching for a duo accused of stealing mail from a Houston apartment complex.

The agency says Ashley Gray and Kyle Ulbig are wanted for stealing mail from the Domain at City Centre Apartments located at 811 Town and Country Boulevard on Sept. 12.

The pair were seen driving a red Chevrolet Malibu with Texas plate TPT-8913.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Postal Inspection Service at 713-238-4455 and reference case number 4394104-MT.

A reward of up to $100,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.