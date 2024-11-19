Feds search for pair of suspected Houston mail thieves
HOUSTON - The United States Postal Inspection Service is searching for a duo accused of stealing mail from a Houston apartment complex.
The agency says Ashley Gray and Kyle Ulbig are wanted for stealing mail from the Domain at City Centre Apartments located at 811 Town and Country Boulevard on Sept. 12.
The pair were seen driving a red Chevrolet Malibu with Texas plate TPT-8913.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Postal Inspection Service at 713-238-4455 and reference case number 4394104-MT.
A reward of up to $100,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.