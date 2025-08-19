Houston crash: FedEx truck catches fire, shuts down lanes of 290 near SH-99

The mainlines of US-290 are shut down in northwest Harris County after a FedEx truck appears to have caught fire after crashing.

Harris County law enforcement officers responded to the fire on US 290 eastbound near State Highway 99 and Becker Road.

The FedEx truck was fully engulfed in flames once authorities arrived. The driver was not seriously injured, but they were taken to a nearby hospital for minor injuries, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

It took firefighters hours to put the flames out, and due to the back trailer continuously reigniting, officials said.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible and seek alternate routes.

