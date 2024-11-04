Federal court ruling empowers disabled voters in Texas, strikes down restrictive Senate Bill 1

As Election Day approaches, FOX 26 is emphasizing the importance of every voter being well-informed. In the wake of recent changes to legislation, significant developments have emerged that could affect voters with disabilities.

A ruling by a federal district court has now clarified the rights of individuals with disabilities, stating they can receive necessary assistance at polling places, thereby ensuring a smoother voting process. This decision marks a significant triumph for advocates and voters with disabilities alike.

One such advocate is personal injury attorney Toby Cole, who has been a quadriplegic since the age of 18 and requires assistance when voting.

Cole has expressed the hurdles faced by individuals with disabilities: "People with disabilities, we already start to cut things out. It's inconvenient to go to a play, a Texans game. We already cut that out. You make it incrementally hard to vote, we're just not going to do it."

Cole's stance brings attention to Senate Bill 1, which proposed changes in the way some Texans vote and how officials administer elections. The legislation notably affected people with disabilities and those with limited English proficiency and prompted Cole to challenge it. Part of the bill had imposed strict requirements on assistants helping voters like Cole, mandating them to complete paperwork and recite an oath under penalty of perjury, a state jail felony.

Cole highlighted the inherent risk the legislation imposed: "With SB1, with that one law put in place, I would have to make the choice of not voting, or putting someone at harm."

This led Cole, along with other concerned Texans, to testify in federal court. Consequently, on October 11, just weeks before the general election, U.S. District Judge Xavier Rodriguez ruled that this specific portion of the bill violated the Federal Voting Rights Act and could not be enforced.

The Election Integrity Protection Act of 2021, signed by Governor Abbott, aims to prevent fraud in the electoral process. Despite its good intentions, portions of the law that affected voting assistance were seen as inhibitory.

While Judge Rodriguez's ruling has been appealed, voters in need of assistance can still go to the polls with help, bolstered by the recent judicial clarification. Cole encourages others to advocate for their right to vote and voices the need for an accessible voting process.