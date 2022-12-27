FDA: Blood pressure medicine recalled over cancer risk

article

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc. has voluntarily recalled blood pressure medicine due to its cancer risk.

The recall involves certain Quinapril tablets due to the presence of a nitrosamine impurity, N-Nitroso-Quinapri. The chemical was found in recent testing and was found to be above the acceptable daily intake (ADI) level.

Quinapril is used to treat hypertension and lower blood pressure.

The company said they have received no reports of any illnesses relating to the recall. It discontinued the marketing of Quinapril tablets in September 2022.

According to the FDA, nitrosamines are commonly found in water and foods, including cured and grilled meats, dairy products, and vegetables. While exposure is common, anything above acceptable levels over long periods of time can increase the risk of cancer.

Lupin Pharmaceuticals said it is working to obtain all the recalled medicine from wholesalers, distributors, drug chains, mail-order pharmacies and supermarkets.

Patients can seek reimbursement by calling (877) 538-8445 Monday – Friday 09:00 a.m. to 05:00 p.m. ET.

