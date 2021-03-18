FBI releases new videos of officers attacked at US Capitol; asks for help identifying suspects

WASHINGTON - The FBI has released new videos showing 10 new suspects seen assaulting officers during the attack on the U.S. Capitol in January.
The FBI’s Washington Field Office has released new information and videos of suspects in the most egregious assaults on federal officers during the riots at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, and is seeking the public’s help to identify them. (FBI)
Investigators released the videos and dozens of screen grabs from the clips on Thursday. The videos range in length from just 18 seconds to over three minutes long and show in details some of the more violent parts of the attack. Each video highlights one of the 10 suspect and shows them and their movements and actions among the large crowds of rioters.
"These individuals are seen on video committing egregious crimes against those who have devoted their lives to protecting the American people," said Steven M. D’Antuono, assistant director in charge of the FBI’s Washington Field Office.
In the two months since the attack the FBI says it has received hundreds of thousands of tips and has arrested more than 300 individuals. More than 65 of those arrested were arrested for assaulting law enforcement officers.
Anyone with information on the individuals depicted in the videos is asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.