FBI Houston warning residents about training exercise taking place next week

article

Officials with FBI Houston are advising residents about an upcoming training exercise that’s taking place next week.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

According to officials, a large-scale, multi-agency nuclear incident training exercise will take place from May 1 through May 5 in southeast Houston and Harris County.

Officials said the training exercise will not pose risks to area residents, and please do not be alarmed by training-related activity.