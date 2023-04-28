FBI Houston warning residents about training exercise taking place next week

Expand / Collapse search

HOUSTON - Officials with FBI Houston are advising residents about an upcoming training exercise that’s taking place next week. 

According to officials, a large-scale, multi-agency nuclear incident training exercise will take place from May 1 through May 5 in southeast Houston and Harris County. 

Officials said the training exercise will not pose risks to area residents, and please do not be alarmed by training-related activity. 