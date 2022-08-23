FBI Houston searching for bank robbery suspect

article

FBI Houston needs your help identifying a bank robbery suspect involved in an armed robbery that occurred on August 13.

The suspect walked into the First Convenience Bank, located at 5801 S. Gessner Road, approached a teller, and handed her a note demanding cash.

Surveillance photo of bank robbery suspect (Source: FBI Houston)

Officials said the suspect threatened the teller and displayed the pistol.

In fear for her life, officials said the teller gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect is described as a Black man in his early 20s, approximately 5'7" tall with a medium body build. He wore a long-sleeve gray shirt, a black beanie hat, blue latex gloves, khaki pants, black boots, and a blue surgical face mask.

No injuries were reported in connection to the robbery.

Investigators believe this suspect is the same man who robbed the First Convenience Bank inside Fiesta, located at 5600 Mykawa Road, back on June 29.

During that robbery, the suspect wore large black sunglasses, a blue surgical face mask, a gray zip-up hoodie over a black ‘durag,' black Nike pants with red/blue stripes down the sides, and white sneakers.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.