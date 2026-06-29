FBI Houston investigating non-credible threat at Houston Stadium

FBI Houston says they are investigating reports of a threat to Houston Stadium amid the match between Brazil and Japan on Monday afternoon.

According to the organization, there is no credibility to the threat circulating online. However, they are assessing the situation.

They gave this statement:

"FBI Houston is aware of a threat to Houston stadium circulating online. We are working with our local, state, and federal public safety partners to investigate who is behind the communication. At this time, there is no credibility to the threat. We continue to analyze and assess the situation. We urge the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity or individuals to law enforcement immediately."

This is a breaking news story. We will continue to update this story as more information is released.