This Father’s Day, dads can enjoy a free day at Typhoon Texas! On Sunday, June 16, when you purchase a full-price day ticket, dad gets in for free. The park will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., offering a variety of attractions including raft rides, tube slides, body slides, and a wave pool, plus in-park entertainment for the entire family.

Christina Hill, General Manager of Typhoon Texas, invites families to make this Father’s Day memorable. "Instead of handing dad the check after a meal out, bring him to Typhoon Texas for a day of fun and adventure, on us," she says.

Typhoon Texas features an array of water slides, a wave pool, lazy rivers, and a kid-friendly play area with Typhoon Jr., which includes five junior-sized versions of the park’s most popular slides. For more details on attractions, cabana rentals, and season passes, visit www.TyphoonTexas/Houston.

Located at 555 Katy Fort Bend Rd., next to Katy Mills Mall, Typhoon Texas is just 1.5 miles west of the Grand Parkway. The park offers free onsite parking, tubes, and life jackets. Don’t miss out on this chance to give dad a day of fun and adventure at Typhoon Texas!