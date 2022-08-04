Father charged in death of 1-month-old son found unresponsive in motel

The father of a 1-month-old boy, who was found unresponsive in a Houston motel, has been charged in his death.

Jamal Edward Robertson is charged with injury to a child-serious bodily injury.

Authorities say they were called to Motel 6, located at 15101 Katy Freeway, around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

HPD patrol officers responded to a call for assistance from Houston Fire Department emergency personnel at the motel. An unresponsive baby boy was transported by paramedics to Texas Children's Hospital West Campus, where he was pronounced dead.

The cause of the infant's death is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

Following a preliminary investigation and injuries found on the child, Robertson, 33, was detained and subsequently charged in the incident.

The investigation is continuing with additional charges possible.