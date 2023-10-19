Houston police are investigating a fatal crash at 10000 North Freeway (North Interstate Highway 45) service road that occurred about 8 p.m. on Wednesday, October 18.

The identity of the 58-year-old man killed in the crash is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

According to investigators, the man was operating a blue Honda VT1300 motorcycle northbound on the service road when he struck the divider between the entrance ramp of the freeway and the service road.

Houston Fire Department paramedics responded to the scene and pronounced the man dead.

No other persons or vehicles were involved in the crash.