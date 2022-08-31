Faster affordable internet on the horizon for Louisianans

article

Another 15,000 Louisiana homes and businesses are in line to get faster, more affordable internet over the next two years.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Wednesday that an additional $35 million in federal funding received from the American Rescue Plan last year will be used to provide broadband in underserved areas.

In July, Edwards announced an earlier batch of funding, $130 million, to provide broadband to more than 66,000 households and small businesses.

Edwards says the lack of affordable, high-speed internet has hit especially hard in Louisiana’s rural communities.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.