For one year, family and friends of 23-year-old Mark Aguilar Jr. have been demanding justice after he was shot and killed while waiting for food outside a Houston taco truck.

"We’ve been quiet for too long," said Mark’s sister Niomi Aguilar. "It’s time to do something about it. I’m done crying."

On May 29, 2022, Mark had been picking up food for his wife from his favorite taco food truck off Irvington Boulevard. While waiting in his car for the food to be ready, a man with a gun walked up to his car and shot Mark five times. The father of a 2-year-old died at the age of 23.

"He came to his car to sit down," said Niomi. "That’s when two guys pulled up. They shot him and took off. They’re just low life people that aren’t happy with themselves. [They’re] monsters."

"Criminals, you’re hurting people," said Mark’s father, Mark Aguilar Sr. "You’ve got families too. Criminals got family. If it was y’all, you’d be in the same shoes I’m in right now. You expect everyone else to be okay while you do it."

Mark’s father and sister describe him as a loving husband and father. They aren’t sure what would motivate someone to murder him.

"He was so kind and loving," said Niomi. "He probably thought that guy was trying to ask for help or something. He would of got out of his car and helped whoever needed it."

"I’m upset," said Mark’s father. "I’ve been maintaining my cool for a year, because I want the righteous way. My son was a good boy. I raised him right. That’s how I want things done, righteous for my son."

Surveillance photos provided by police on the night of the shooting.

Houston police have shared surveillance images of the suspect and the getaway vehicle used in the shooting. So far, no arrests have been made. If you have any information involving this case, call authorities.

"I would say right now, I look at you as a roach," said Mark’s father wanted to tell the suspect in this case. "You feed off of others. You’re not a man. You did what you did to my son, because you didn’t want to get off your lazy self and do it the right way."