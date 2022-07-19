Family-owned Valencia's Tex-Mex Garage creates buzz in NW Houston

With more than 40 years of service to Houstonians, the Valencia family has started a new chapter.

The Valencia family, who once owned the Cyclone Anaya’s Tex-Mex chain is back with a brand-new concept: Valencia’s Tex-Mex Garage. It's located on 2009 W. 34th St. in northwest Houston.

They offer farm-to-table foods and made-from-scratch Tex-Mex recipes.

Their passion for tequila can be found in their drink selections, including their penny mimosa refills, which are a fan fave!

The restaurant opened in 2020 and is founded by brother-and-sister duo, Vienna Valencia Bement and Rico Valencia, who pride themselves on serving the community they grew up in.

The Valencia duo wanted to honor their roots, yet take things to the next level with their own recipes and added twists.

The siblings started learning about the restaurant business early from their parents, the Mexican wrestler known as Cyclone Anaya, Jesús Becerra Valencia, and their mother Carolina Valencia.

The Valencia family owned the popular Cyclone Anaya’s Tex-Mex chain for nearly 50 years until they sold it in 2017.