Family of 20-year-old man who died in his twin brother's arms after being shot searching for answers

"I want to know why you all did this to my son?" said Gabriela Mendez, Arnold Segovia's mother.



Mendez was surrounded by other hearts broken by the senseless and tragic death of the 20-year-old Arnold Segovia.



"Life is not the same," Mendez said. "I wake up at night thinking of him and how he died in my son's arms, I picture all that in my head. I still don't believe that he's gone."

It happened on October 22, 2021.



Segovia was inside a trailer in the 100 block of Reaves Street in Conroe.



Also, inside his twin brother and grandmother. Masked gunmen forced their way inside.



"They broke in the house, they didn't take anything. They just went in there and killed my son," said Mendez.



"I'm not only his aunt but a friend to him as well," said Segovia's aunt, Patricia Luna. "They took a big piece of us."

"From the bottom of my heart, I forgive you guys for doing this to my son. I forgive you," Mendez said. "I just want you to repent for what you did and turn yourselves in."



"I want justice and we are not going to stop until we find out," Luna said.



If you have any information on the case, you're urged to call Conroe Police or Crime Stoppers.