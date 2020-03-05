Family member of Channelview HS employee under quarantine for coronavirus

article

A Channelview High School employee notified the school that a family member is under quarantine for coronavirus.

Channelview Independent School District has indicated that there is little to no risk to Channelview schools.

Channelview ISD released the following statement to notify students and staff:

"The Channelview Independent School District believes the safety and well-being of our students and staff are always our top priorities. In an effort to keep you informed, we want to notify you of a report that was made at Channelview High School. This morning, an employee notified the administration that a family member was under quarantine. Channelview ISD has been in close contact with state and local officials, and indications are there is little to no risk to our Channelview schools. We want to assure you that we will continue to follow all safety measures outlined by the Centers for Disease Control."

