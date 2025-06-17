Family honors Jocelyn Nungaray on anniversary of her death

The Brief On the anniversary of Jocelyn Nungaray's death, her family and friends gathered at the memorial site to honor her life and love for animals by releasing butterflies. Jocelyn's mother, Alexis Nungaray, emphasized the importance of celebrating her daughter's light and shared stories of her fearless nature and passion for rescuing animals. As the family anticipates the capital murder trial, they remain committed to seeking justice while honoring Jocelyn's memory and keeping her spirit alive in their hearts.



On the one-year anniversary of Jocelyn Nungaray's tragic death, friends and family gathered at the memorial site where her body was found to honor her life and love for animals. The family released a dozen butterflies in her memory.

What they're saying:

It was a bittersweet day for the Nungaray family. Alexis Nungaray, Jocelyn's mother, expressed her desire for the day to be a celebration of Jocelyn's life rather than a somber occasion.

"I wanted it to be spread with the light she shared and the beauty she had within herself," Alexis said. "Today, I wanted to make a tribute. It’s something small, but something grand."

The gathering was an opportunity for friends and family to share their memories of Jocelyn. Many stories highlighted her passion for rescuing animals in need.

"I loved hearing all the stories. Some I heard, some were brand new. It shows Jocy was a wild one, a fearless one," Alexis said.

What's next:

As the family prepares for the upcoming capital murder trial, they remain steadfast in their pursuit of justice. Although they are barred from discussing the case publicly, Jocelyn's grandfather, Kelvin Alvarenga, expressed hope for a fair trial.

"Hoping that we can find a jury here. That we wouldn’t have to go anywhere else. That would base themselves on the facts alone," he said.

Alexis had previously stated her desire for the death penalty in the case. While the trial may take time, the family continues to remember their beloved 12-year-old girl.

"She forever had a light, and we see that through everybody who shares her stories," Alexis said. "Please keep her in your hearts, in your memories, please always keep her in your thoughts and in your prayers."