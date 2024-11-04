Houston crime: Family hears fatal gunshots that killed 17-year-old teen

Sheriff's deputies are searching for a gunman that killed a teenager who was outside in his own neighborhood. The shots rang out in Northwest Harris County.

The 17-year-old was shot several times at the Evolve Champions Apartments on TC Jester at FM 1960. He was just steps from home, the apartment he shared with his mom and siblings, who were inside and heard the gunshots that killed him.

"I can't even imagine what the mom is going through," says one neighbor.

The teen's loved ones tell said they are devastated. Several neighbors called 911 after hearing the gunshots, as someone opened fire on the teenager Sunday evening around 9:30 p.m.

"I was just in my apartment, and I heard two shots go off. Then we heard it again, and we were like, OK, it was gunshots. Then we heard screaming and wailing and someone was saying call the cops," one woman explains.

"I feel like the apartment complex should definitely get some security or something. We don't need people getting shot, especially right in front of where my kids live. I didn't really think something like that would happen around these parts. (It seems very nice.) Right, right. I think this apartment complex has only been up about eight, nine, 10 months, so fairly new," adds another man.

"I'm just praying for the family. Praying they find peace and that whatever went on they find justice for the kid," says one neighbor.

Harris County Sheriff's Office detectives are now searching for surveillance video for clues.

If you have any information about who shot and killed this 17-year-old, contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office at (713) 221-6000.