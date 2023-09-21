Memorial service held for 27-year-old mother found dead in Houston's Buffalo Bayou

article

Family and friends of a Houston mother found dead in Buffalo Bayou last week held a small memorial service Thursday night at the location where her body was discovered.

Loved ones identified the body found Friday in Buffalo Bayou as 27-year-old Christian Collida, a mother of two young kids.

"We’re just trying to make everybody aware that her life mattered," said Starka Trojanowski, Collida’s sister. "For anybody in this area that wants to come mourn, and pay their respects, we have [a cross] here for them."

Collida’s family and friends brought a white cross and flowers to the location where police found her body last week. Next to the cross, they placed flowers and candles.

"We’re not exactly sure what happened," said Victoria Rankin, Collida’s other sister. "We’re just trying to bring more awareness and get the police more involved in what’s going on."

Trojanowski says Collida had been living in an apartment near downtown Houston with her 7-year-old daughter and 3-year-old son. The two sisters talked on the phone last Tuesday afternoon. Just three days later, someone walking along Buffalo Bayou found Collida’s badly decomposed body in the water.

"She was courageous," said Rankin. "She just cared deeply about people and protecting others."

On Wednesday, a spokesperson from the Houston Police Department told FOX 26 they didn’t believe foul play was involved in the 27-year-old’s death. However, Trojanowski says she possibly received new information about the investigation Thursday evening.

"I actually heard from the funeral director," said Trojanowski. "He had stated that he got off the phone with the medical examiner and that they needed to do more of an investigation on the body. I was told that they were done, and now they have a reason to look further into it. I’m excited they’ll expand their investigation."

Right now, Trojanowski is urging for people near Buffalo Bayou Park to check their home or business surveillance video for possible clues relating to her sister’s death. In addition, she wants anyone that thinks they saw her sister last week to contact authorities.

"I’m grateful for any effort that the Houston police or the medical examiner puts into it and doesn’t dismiss it," said Trojanowski.