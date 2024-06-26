Families in need can apply now for free childcare for infants and toddlers. BakerRipley is taking applications for the second round of the Early REACH program.

Many families struggle to find affordable child care. It can not only hold children back from receiving early education, it can prevent parents from being able to take certain jobs or going to school.

Children at Risk offers a map on its website of what are called childcare deserts in the greater Houston area.

A childcare desert is defined by the Texas Workforce Commission as an area where there are three times more children under the age of 7 than there is capacity at licensed childcare providers.

That's why Harris County, BakerRipley, and United Way of Greater Houston partnered to launch Early REACH for children ages 0 to 4.

Early REACH stands for Raising Access for Children in Harris County, which provides childcare at no cost to families in need.

The program aims to enable parents to pursue jobs or education and ensure that children receive quality childcare to prepare them for their education.

"That is so important for the children to build the foundation so they feel comfortable, they feel at ease, they socialize, and they have that very, very solid foundation once they go to pre-K," explained Cristina Cave with BakerRipley.

"It also gives parents peace of mind. It's time that they're getting ready and also parents are able to go and fulfill their commitments, going to work or keep going to school," said Cave.

The first round of the Early REACH program was offered to 1000 children and is now open again on a rolling basis.

Kids age out of the program at age 4 when they are ready for pre-kindergarten.

Families can qualify through their income, the Social Vulnerability Index, homelessness, foster care, or participation in certain assistance programs.

There is limited availability and applications are taken on a first-come, first-served basis.

Parents can select the participating childcare center near their home by using this map on the Early REACH website.

