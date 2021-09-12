Expand / Collapse search
Tropical Storm Watch
is in effect, Chambers County, Galveston Island, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Southern Liberty County
5
Storm Surge Watch
is in effect, Chambers County, Galveston Island
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
Flash Flood Watch
from SUN 7:00 PM CDT until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Chambers County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Southern Liberty County, Wharton County
Rip Current Statement
until WED 7:00 AM CDT, Galveston Island

Families displaced, units damaged after heavy blaze at SE Houston apartment

By
Published 
Houston
FOX 26 Houston
article

HOUSTON - Residents of a southeast Houston apartment complex are without a home after their building caught fire overnight Sunday. 

Houston firefighters were called out to the Del Mar apartments on Gulf Freeway a little before 2 a.m. and when they arrived, found the building engulfed in flames with heavy smoke showing. 

PHOTOS: Apartment in Greenspoint area heavily engulfed in flames

Residents were able to get out of the apartment before firefighters arrived, so there were no injuries. We're told only half of the building was occupied because a few weeks ago, the same apartment caught fire and those residents were displaced as a result. 

Currently, eight units were destroyed because of the damage and three families have been displaced as well. 

The Red Cross has been notified so the families can receive assistance. 

MORE: Neighbors woken up to northwest Houston home covered in flames, arson investigating