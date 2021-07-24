PHOTOS: Apartment in Greenspoint area heavily engulfed in flames

article

A horrific scene overnight Saturday in the Greenspoint area, in north Houston, where an apartment was heavily engulfed in flames.

Details were not readily available so it's unclear how severe the damage was due to the blaze, how many apartment units were affected, how many residents are displaced, and what caused it.

However, we're told it happened around 5 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 1100 block of Greens Rd near Hardy Toll Rd. Firefighters arrived at the location and worked quickly to knock out the flames.

Again, we're unsure how many people were injured or what caused the fire, but FOX 26 Houston will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

