Expand / Collapse search

Fake plates in Harris County: 306% jump in crimes, $80M lost in revenue, report shows

By
Published 
Harris County
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - Fraudulent paper plates are a becoming a major problem in Harris County, according to a new report.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and Commissioner Adrian Garcia will discuss the findings of the report, which highlights the safety and financial consequences of fake temporary vehicle tags, on Tuesday morning.

Cracking down on fake paper tags in Houston

FOX 26 Reporter Matthew Seedorff has more on the major shakeup regarding paper tags on vehicles in Texas and Houston.

According to the report fake plates have resulted in $80 million in lost revenue for the county over the past six years. It's from the fraudulent going through toll roads, and skipping on new title and registration renewal fees.

Crimes involving vehicles with temporary tags have also jumped significantly since 2016.

The crimes include speeding, theft, and burglary.

In 2016, there were 1,705 crimes involving cars with fake paper tags, while in 2021, there were 6,920.