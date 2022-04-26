Fake plates in Harris County: 306% jump in crimes, $80M lost in revenue, report shows

Fraudulent paper plates are a becoming a major problem in Harris County, according to a new report.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and Commissioner Adrian Garcia will discuss the findings of the report, which highlights the safety and financial consequences of fake temporary vehicle tags, on Tuesday morning.

According to the report fake plates have resulted in $80 million in lost revenue for the county over the past six years. It's from the fraudulent going through toll roads, and skipping on new title and registration renewal fees.

Crimes involving vehicles with temporary tags have also jumped significantly since 2016.

The crimes include speeding, theft, and burglary.

In 2016, there were 1,705 crimes involving cars with fake paper tags, while in 2021, there were 6,920.