Facebook, Instagram down for the second time this month

There has been an uptick in users reporting an outage on Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger.

All platforms saw an increase in reported outages around 9:00 a.m., according to Downdetector.

This is the second time the social media platform has experienced issues this month. Users reported issues on March 5,

Facebook officials say it was a technical issue that caused widespread login issues for a few hours.