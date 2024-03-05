Facebook and Instagram users are reporting issues accessing the social media platforms' services on Tuesday morning.

Downdetector showed a large spike in widespread outages reported starting around 9 a.m. CT.

Facebook users reported getting logged out and being unable to log back in. Some users who tried to change their password said they were also unable to do so. Others who were using Facebook at the time report receiving a "session expired" notification before getting logged out.

Users also reported outages with Instagram. Some were unable to log in or received a message that said "something went wrong."

Andy Stone with the Meta Communications team wrote on X, "We're aware people are having trouble accessing our services. We are working on this now."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.