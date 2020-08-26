"Extremely dangerous" Hurricane Laura keeps strengthening with winds at 150 mph

Hurricane Laura continues to rapidly strengthen as it approaches the Gulf Coast. The "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane now has maximum stained winds near 150 mph.

Some additional strengthening is possible tonight before Laura reaches the northwest Gulf coast overnight.

On the forecast track, Laura will approach the upper Texas and southwest Louisiana coasts this evening and move inland within that area tonight. There is high confidence the center will stay to the east of Houston. The center of Laura is forecast to move over northwestern Louisiana tomorrow, across Arkansas Thursday night, and over the mid-Mississippi Valley on Friday.

The National Hurricane Center says Laura is forecast to remain a Category 4 hurricane through landfall tonight. Rapid weakening is expected after Laura makes it over land.

As of the 7 p.m. Wednesday update, Hurricane Laura is located about 120 miles south-southeast of Port Arthur, Texas and 120 miles south of Lake Charles, Louisiana.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 205 miles. According to the NHC, tropical-storm-force winds have reached the coast of Louisiana.

Recent visible satellite imagery revealing a very distinct 25 nautical-mile-wide eye.

The National Weather Service said water levels were beginning to rise along the coast of Louisiana. A National Ocean Service water level station at Eugene Island, Louisiana, recently reported about 3.2 feet of inundation above ground level.

Lafourche Parish, which is just south of New Orleans, in west Louisiana has already seen high water levels. The Sheriff's Office posted several images on Facebook from throughout the area.

Unsurvivable storm surge with large and destructive waves will cause catastrophic damage from Sea Rim State Park, Texas, to Intracoastal City, Louisiana, including Calcasieu and Sabine Lakes, is forecast by the NHC. This surge could penetrate up to 40 miles inland from the immediate coastline, and flood waters will not fully recede for several days after the storm.

WEATHER ALERTS

The NHC says life-threatening storm surge, extreme winds, and flash flooding is expected to begin later Wednesday in eastern Texas and portions of Louisiana.

Several weather alerts have been issued along the central Gulf Coast.

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:

- Freeport, Texas to the Mouth of the Mississippi River

A Storm Surge Warning means there is a danger of life-threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline in the indicated locations.

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

- San Luis Pass, Texas to Intracoastal City Louisiana

A Hurricane Warning means that hurricane conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area. Preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

- Sargent, Texas to San Luis Pass, Texas

- East of Intracoastal City, Louisiana to the Mouth of the Mississippi River

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area.

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for:

- Mouth of the Mississippi River to Ocean Springs, Mississippi

A Storm Surge Watch means there is a possibility of life- threatening inundation from rising water moving inland from the coastline in the indicated locations.

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

- East of Intracoastal City to west of Morgan City, Louisiana

A Hurricane Watch means that hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area.

EVACUATIONS

As Laura continues to pose a major threat to the Texas Gulf Coast, some counties and cities have issued mandatory and voluntary evacuations.

Chambers County, parts of Galveston County, and Jefferson County are among those with mandatory evacuations.

Brazoria County, parts of Galveston County, parts of Harris County, and Liberty County are among those with voluntary evacuations.

To make it easier for residents to evacuate, Harris County announced tolls would be waived on HCTRA tollways and Fort Bend County waived tolls on Fort Bend Parkway, Westpark Toll Road, and Grand Parkway.

Later Tuesday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott said the Texas Department of Transportation is waiving all tolls along the agency's portion of SH 99/Grand Parkway beginning Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Meanwhile, residents leaving the Bolivar Peninsula had until 11:30 p.m. Tuesday to take the Galveston-Bolivar Peninsula Ferry before TXDoT put a pause on ferry service for the incoming storm.

CLOSURES

In response to Hurricane Laura, several schools and businesses in southeast Texas have closed, canceled, or made changes as a precaution.

Some school districts are opting to continue with virtual or remote learning, while others are canceling classes and closing campuses. FOX 26 has compiled an alphabetically ordered list of districts that are closing or making changes.

City offices, museums and health clinics are also closing due to the storm. Transportation like METRO and the Galveston-Bolivar Peninsula Ferry have been suspended. FOX 26 has compiled an alphabetically ordered list of businesses that are closing or making changes.

