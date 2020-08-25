Harris, Fort Bend Co. tolls waived for evacuations ahead of Hurricane Laura

article

Tolls have been waived on Harris County and Fort Bend County toll roads to support evacuations in advance of Hurricane Laura.

In Harris County, tolls were waived by order of Judge Lina Hidalgo on Tuesday and will remain waived to accommodate response and recovery activities in the region. The order applies only to HCTRA tollways. It does not include tolls charged on adjacent facilities not governed by Harris County.

MORE: Laura becomes hurricane in Gulf of Mexico

In Fort Bend County, all tolls are waived on Fort Bend Parkway, Westpark Toll Road, and Grand Parkway in the county to support evacuations related to Hurricane Laura. It is encouraged that residents use these routes instead of flooded roads. Tolls will remain waived through Friday, August 28 at 11:59 p.m. to assist in the region’s hurricane response and recovery.

“In order to help our residents and those in sounding counties, we are waiving our toll road fees in Fort Bend County so everyone who needs to evacuate, has access too without the burden of extra fees,” stated Fort Bend County Judge KP George. “If you do not have to be on the roads right now, I encourage you to stay off the freeways to help people who need to evacuate.”Tolls will remain waved to accommodate response and recovery activities in the region.

MORE: Hurricane Evacuation Routes

Advertisement

Hurricane Laura formed in the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday. According to the National Hurricane Center, Laura is expected to strenghten as it approaches the Upper Texas and Southwest Louisiana coasts on Wednesday night. It is expected to move inland near those area on Thursday.

Some counties and cities in southeast Texas have ordered voluntary and mandatory evacuations ahead of the storm.

LIST: Evacuations ordered in these SE Texas counties and cities