Extension of emergency SNAP benefits announced for August

Governor Greg Abbott has announced that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing about $185 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of August as the state continues to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"By extending this emergency SNAP funding, the State of Texas is helping to ensure families can continue to put food on the table," said Governor Abbott said in a news release.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

HHSC received federal approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to extend the maximum, allowable amount of SNAP benefits to recipients based on family size.

"The additional SNAP benefits will help Texans purchase foods that provide nutrition to their families," said Texas HHS Access and Eligibility Services Deputy Executive Commissioner Wayne Salter.

More than 961,000 SNAP households will see the additional amount on their Lone Star Card by August 15. The emergency August allotments are in addition to the $835 million in benefits previously provided to Texans between April and July.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Advertisement

SNAP, administered by HHSC, is a federal program that provides food assistance to approximately 1.4 million eligible low-income families and individuals in Texas.



Texans in need can apply for benefits, including SNAP and Medicaid, at YourTexasBenefits.com or use the Your Texas Benefits mobile app to manage their benefits.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST INFO ON THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

___

FOX 7 Austin is working to keep you up to date with coronavirus, with both local and national developments. You can also get the latest COVID-19 news from around the country at coronavirusnow.com.