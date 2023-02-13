Experts shoot down speculations linking recent UFO activity to aliens

article

Some lawmakers that represent Texans are urging President Joe Biden to provide more information into recently shot down flying objects.

"Since they don’t know what they are, presumably, they don’t know where they came from," said Texas Senator John Cornyn. "President Biden needs to explain what happened and just how concerned the American people should be."

Over the last week or so, fighter jets have shot down four objects flying over North America. The first, was a Chinese spy balloon. Since then, other devices have been shot down over Alaska, Canada, and most recently Michigan.

"Right now, our priority is debris recovery," said United States Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. "So, we can get a better sense of what the objects are."

"I’m not going to categorize them as balloons," said U.S. Air Force General Glen D. Vanherck. "We’re calling them objects for a reason."

One of the three unknown objects is described as the size of a small car. Another was cylindrical in shape like a cigar, while officials describe the three unknown flying object at octagonal shaped.

"There’s a lot going on in the world politically," said Ray Schauffele, a field investigator in Texas with the Mutual UFO Network. "At this point, I wouldn’t call it a mystery, but it deserves very close investigation."

"If we’re to believe something is truly alien, we need really solid evidence," said Nicholas Suntzeff, an astronomy professor at Texas A&M University. "We don’t have that yet."

On Monday, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre shot down any speculation linking the unknown flying objects to extraterrestrial life.

"There is no indication, again no indication, of aliens or extraterrestrial activity with these recent takedowns," said Jean-Pierre.