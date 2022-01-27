Experience a taste of the Indian culture in Stafford

The word "Mandir" means a place where your mind becomes still. The diversity of our city is attracting people from all backgrounds to the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Stafford, Texas, a place of Hindu worship.



The Mandir is made from lime stone on the exterior and Italian Carrera marble on the interior. 33,000 stones were brought in from India and put together like a 3-D jigsaw puzzle. It is white as a reminder to be pure. It’s not just art you see, there’s meaning behind each carving. In Hinduism, every single aspect of the community is respected from the flowers to the animals to the people.

As beautiful as the exterior is, the holiness lies within. Once inside, you will offer your prayer, worship and devotion.



Viral Desai, a volunteer at BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir, says that in Hinduism there is a belief that anything you do in life, you should present to God first before you take it for yourself. No matter what you believe in, you have to offer it with your true heart.



BAPS provides continuous service to the community from scholarships & charitable donations and food distributions.



During your visit, you can also pick up authentic Indian food and educational material in their gift shop.



