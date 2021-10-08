EXCLUSIVE: Chicano icon Little Joe talks music, books, and life lessons

Hispanic Heritage Month continued with the 42nd Festival Chicano at the Miller Outdoor Theater this weekend.

The celebration kicked off with legendary Tex-Mex band Little Joe y La Familia. We caught up with the Chicano icon Little Joe minutes before he went on stage.

At 80 years old he is still sharp as a tack. Known as King of the Brown Sound, he has been entertaining millions for more than 60 years.

Most recently in 2020, he released a book with intentions to inspire titled "Little Joe No Llore! An American Story The Life of Little Joe" which translates to "Don’t Cry."

It details the brutal conditions his grandparents went through during the Mexican Revolution which ultimately landed them in Temple, Texas.

