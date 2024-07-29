A visiting cancer patient says they are one of the victims hit by an auto-theft ring that court records say a now former Precinct 5 deputy was a part of.

Court records allege while the deputy was still on the force, he used his tools and status to help four suspects steal multiple cars in the Houston area.

After this story aired on FOX26, a couple reached out saying their truck had been taken by the four suspects.

"It was shocking," said Becky Brothers.

Becky's husband, Tony Brothers, was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreas cancer two and a half years ago.

"They said he had 6 months, but we’re 2 years and three-quarters in," she said.

Tony, who's an orthopedic surgeon, has been battling the cancer since trying chemo and new treatments and enrolling in any trial that would take him.

"Every day is a good day that I’m around," he said.

In June, they were visiting League City to see if Tony could qualify for a study at MD Anderson.

"The whole experience until the truck was stolen was fantastic," said Tony.

June 20th, around 2 a.m., they got a notification from Transtar that the security system on their truck had been compromised.

"I went outside and the truck was gone," said Tony.

The truck was taken from the hotel parking lot and the Brothers had to return to Florida after the trial meeting.

Becky says a couple of weeks ago, she got a notification from Harris County, identifying the four men accused of stealing their truck.

"I saw your post and I thought wait – it was four guys so… I went and looked at the letter and sure enough, it was the exact same names!" she said.

They say they were shocked to see that a deputy could be involved and that they hope something can be learned so this doesn't happen to anyone else.

Both Tony and Becky say while having their truck stolen was a burden, they're grateful for what they do have.

"Cancer put it into perspective. Normally you would think having your truck stolen is devastating because it is… But then you have cancer - which is so much worse," said Becky.

"Even with cancer, there are other people who suffer way worse," added Tony.

The Brothers haven't gotten their truck back, but Tony did get into the trial. He will be participating in it from a location in Virginia.

The former deputy allegedly involved in the auto-theft ring has not been formally charged as of the time this article was written.

