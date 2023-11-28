Breaking Bond: Several suspects arrested in major auto theft ring already free from jail

The way our criminal justice system treats nonviolent offenders, like car thieves, might make some people think crime really does pay.

"We are here to announce a massive takedown of an organized auto theft ring in our city," said Houston Police Chief Troy Finner during a press conference on Wednesday, November 15.

Finner announced the arrests of 23 suspects believed responsible for hundreds of vehicle thefts in the last five years, many involving high-end vehicles.

Police describe 33-year-old Mazimiliano Rodriquez as the ringleader.

"Hopefully people understand, people like this need to be off our streets, locked up in jail, and I hope that's what happens," Finner said.

While Rodriquez remains jailed under a $1.5 million bond, most of his alleged accomplices are free.

"Of the 23, eight are actually out on bond as we speak," said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers. "More troubling of the eight that are on bond, four of them were given personal recognizance, get out of jail free cards."

Keep in mind some of the suspects were arrested some time ago, so they already know their fate. Two had their cases dismissed and two others got less than two years in state jail.

"Five of them were given deferred adjudication, which is a form of probation," Kahan said.

So far, only two of the 23 have been sentenced to prison.

Police also describe Joe Aguirre as the ringleader of a sophisticated auto theft ring.

"And their specialty was when you left your car or truck at an airport," said Kahan.

Having a lengthy rap sheet hasn't stopped Aguirre from being free from jail on 13 bonds, totaling $240,000.

He's gotten all those bonds since 2022.

"As much as you want to blame Aguirre, I've got to blame the system even more. Because they knew what they had, it was fairly obvious he didn't even deviate from it, it was the same crime over and over again," Kahan said.