Excitement builds as CONCACAF Gold Cup brings doubleheader to Houston's Shell Energy Stadium

The much-anticipated match between Honduras and El Salvador is underway at Shell Energy Stadium in Houston, drawing passionate fans from across Central America.

The second game of the CONCACAF Gold Cup doubleheader in Houston has kicked off, following the earlier match between Curaçao and Canada. Fans gathered at Shell Energy Stadium to witness the thrilling encounter between Honduras and El Salvador.

20,536 were in attendance to witness the match.

The sound of music and sizzling grills filled the air as supporters from both nations showed up in full force. Andy Perrana, an El Salvador fan, described the match as a "classic game" and emphasized its importance in the tournament standings. "It's a do-or-die situation," he said, noting the intense analysis that goes into such games.

Marlon Perdomo, who traveled from Waco, expressed his unwavering support despite his team's struggles.

"We come for the love of the jersey and our flag," he said. "The team is playing at a low level, but our passion remains."

Adalberto Cortes, a Honduran supporter from Virginia, echoed similar sentiments.

"I support the team fully, whether we lose or win," he stated, highlighting his dedication to attending games.

Lester Barahona, another Honduras fan, spoke of the pride and determination that drives their support.

"Even though we're playing badly, we have Honduran pride and aim to secure the three points needed to advance," he said.

Earlier in the day, Curaçao faced off against Canada, the favorite to win the Gold Cup. Lee Cormish, a Canada fan, praised the team's depth and ability to maintain momentum.

"We're a good team, and we're here to win this," he asserted.

Samuel Fuentes, a soccer enthusiast, confidently predicted Canada's victory, citing their strong performance and status as tournament favorites.