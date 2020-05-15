Eviction proceedings, debt collections can resume in Texas on May 19

article

The Texas Supreme Court has issued two new emergency orders allowing eviction proceedings and debt collections to resume Tuesday, May 19.

Both were put on hold during the pandemic.

Eviction hearings can resume Tuesday, with orders allowing an eviction starting May 26.

That does not apply to renters covered by federally backed mortgages due to protections in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. That moratorium is in place through August 23.

Debt collectors can begin garnishment of accounts starting later this month. A debtor or receiver shall be entitled to a hearing within two business days of the court’s receipt of the request to determine what money might be protected by the CARES Act.