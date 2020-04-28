Texas Supreme Court extends freeze on eviction hearings to May 18

Renters struggling to pay rent on their homes are getting a little more time.

The Texas Supreme Court has again extended the freeze on eviction hearings to May 18. That extends the date from April 30.

Landlords can still give tenants behind on rent a notice to vacate, but court hearings will not be held until after May 18.

Friday, Governor Abbott and the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs announced the state will provide $11.3 million in rental assistance to qualifying Texans.

RELATED: What to do when you can't pay rent during COVID-19 crisis