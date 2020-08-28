Ever tried virtual fencing before?

For some reason, people love swords but have you ever thought about taking real fencing lessons?



Houston Sword Sports has taken their classes virtually due to COVID-19. Now you can join in on the action right from your living room.

Their mission is to bring people as many people to fencing as they can and it’s much safer than you may think.



It’s not only a good time you’re also getting a great workout in.



If you are a member, they can loan you equipment. Otherwise, you can grab household items, like a kids sword, or even a paper towel roll and you can create your own target.

For more info, click here.

