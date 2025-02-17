Expand / Collapse search

Ever-increasing egg prices highlight egg-alternatives in cooking

Published  February 17, 2025 5:52pm CST
With no relief in sight for soaring egg prices, people are either cutting back or looking for alternatives. FOX 26 Business Reporter Tom Zizka explains some ingenious substitutions that you may already have in your kitchen.

    • The Saint Louis Fed, which charts egg prices, reported a record national average of $4.95 in January.
    • In baking, eggs can add moisture, bind, or leaven recipes.
    • There are several options of egg-alternatives, and proportions, that can be searched online.

HOUSTON - With the prices being so high, there are options that you can consider instead of using eggs:
- A mixture of vinegar and baking soda acts as a leavener, in place of eggs.
- Flax meal and warm water is a binder that holds baked-goods together.
- Unsweetened applesauce, mashed banana and plain greek yogurt add moisture to recipes.
- The liquid from a can of chickpeas, known as Aquafaba, replicates eggs in recipes.

"You don't need eggs," says Dylan Carnes, of Houston's vegan Sinfull Bakery. "That's OK that this is happening, but there's so many different recipes out there that you have alternatives, now."

The Source: The New York Times, Kitchenaid.com

