Errol Spence Jr. released from hospital after serious wreck, charged with DWI
article
DALLAS - Welterweight boxing champion Errol Spence crashed a speeding Ferrari in Dallas last week and was badly injured.
He has been released from the hospital and is now charged with a DWI, misdemeanor B.
The crash happened just before 3 a.m., when Spence's Ferrari crossed a median into oncoming traffic and flipped over several times, ejecting Spence, who wasn't wearing a seatbelt, police said. Spence was taken to a hospital and placed in the intensive care unit.