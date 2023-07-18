Entergy Texas shares energy bill assistance programs, payment options

Entergy Texas is making customers aware of available programs and payment options amid scorching temperatures that can lead to higher energy bills.

Entergy Texas encourages customers to take DIY steps – like changing air filters and closing curtains – to help reduce their energy usage, but offers some programs and options for those already experiencing high bills.

MORE: Energy efficiency tips to 'Beat the Heat' in Houston's hot months

Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program

Entergy Texas says LIHEAP, which is funded through the federal government and works with local community agencies, can help people pay for and keep electrical service in their homes. To learn more about agencies in your area, click here.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

Power to Care

Through Entergy's The Power to Care program, local nonprofit agencies help provide emergency bill payment assistance to seniors and disabled individuals in crisis. Click here to learn more.

Entergy bill pay options

• Entergy can grant payment extensions to qualifying customers who need additional time to pay their bill. You can request an extension by calling 1-800-ENTERGY (1-800-368-3749) or only through myEntergy.

• With Entergy’s level billing, Entergy will average your bill over a rolling 12-month period, so your monthly bill will be consistent.

• Pick-A-Date allows customers to choose which day of the month their bill will be due to work with your cashflow.

• Customers can request a deferred payment option by calling 1-800-ENTERGY (1-800-368-3749).

• AutoPay can help customers avoid late fees by having the bill deducted from their bank account each month.

For more information on bill payment options, customers can visit www.entergy-texas.com/bill-help or call 1-800 ENTERGY (1-800-368-3749).