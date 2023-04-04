Endangered Missing Alert issued for missing 14-year-old last seen in Houston

The Houston ISD Police Department needs your help locating a missing teen last seen on Tuesday afternoon.

According to a release, authorities are looking for 14-year-old Shaquan Burns.

Shaquan Burns

Burns was last seen at 139 E. 20th Street in Houston just before 3:15 p.m.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

Burns is described as a Black male, 5'7" tall, 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities said Burns was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans, and black shoes.