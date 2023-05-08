Endangered Houston man reported missing, authorities seek assistance

article

Authorities need your help locating an endangered Houston man who was reported missing.

Police are searching for 54-year-old Alfred Brown.

SUGGESTED: Study identifies several Houston roads and highways as most dangerous for pedestrians

Brown is described as a Black male, 5’8" tall, 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

He was last seen at 9235 S. Main Street in Houston at 8:15 p.m. on Sunday night.

He was last seen wearing a black hat, gray coat, blue jeans, and black shoes.

If you have seen Brown, you’re asked to contact the Houston Police Department at (832) 394-1840.

