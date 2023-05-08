Endangered Houston man reported missing, authorities seek assistance
HOUSTON - Authorities need your help locating an endangered Houston man who was reported missing.
Police are searching for 54-year-old Alfred Brown.
Brown is described as a Black male, 5’8" tall, 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen at 9235 S. Main Street in Houston at 8:15 p.m. on Sunday night.
He was last seen wearing a black hat, gray coat, blue jeans, and black shoes.
If you have seen Brown, you’re asked to contact the Houston Police Department at (832) 394-1840.