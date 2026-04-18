IRONMAN Texas participant dies during triathlon in The Woodlands

The Brief Authorities said a swimmer was pulled from Lake Woodlands on Saturday morning. Officials received the call for a missing swimmer around 6 a.m. and were able to recover the swimmer around 9 a.m. IRONMAN Texas confirmed a participant died during the swimming portion of the triathlon.



An IRONMAN Texas participant has died during the triathlon in The Woodlands on Saturday, according to organizers.

IRONMAN Texas participant dies

What we know:

Officials said the body of a swimmer was pulled from Lake Woodlands at Northshore Park Saturday morning.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office and Woodlands Township Fire Department said a call for a missing swimmer came in at around 6 a.m.

The body of the swimmer was located around 9 a.m., authorities said.

Officials said low visibility in the water made rescue operations difficult, but radar was able to detect the person and recover them.

IRONMAN Texas organizers have since confirmed that a race participant passed away during the swim portion of the triathlon.

Montgomery County authorities say detectives are still investigating the scene.

What we don't know:

The victim's identity will not be released at this time. Montgomery County authorities say they're working to notify the person's family.