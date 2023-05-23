With the new live-action version of The Little Mermaid set to come out this week, a new analysis reveals the most popular Disney princess in each U.S. state.

CableTV.com analyzed search data over the past year and found that Elsa is America’s most searched princess overall.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

Despite Frozen coming out nearly a decade ago, she topped the list in 16 states including Indiana, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Oklahoma.

Courtesy CableTV.com

Coming in second was Ariel, topping search inquiries in 12 states including coastal states like Texas and Florida, as well as landlocked states like New Mexico and Michigan.

Rounding out the Top 3 is Jasmine, who was the most searched in 11 states, many of them in the Northeast and the Mountain West.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FL - JULY 01: In this handout photo provided by Disney Parks, Frozen Ever After takes guests through the kingdom of Arendelle from the Disney animated hit, "Frozen." Located in the Norway Pavilion at Epcot, Frozen Ever After celebra Expand

SUGGESTED: What is coming to Netflix in June 2023?

Pocahontas was most searched in seven states, and two states searched for Belle the most.

Two characters were the most searched in the states where their characters are from. Moana topped the list in Hawaii, and Tiana topped the list in Louisiana.

To see more on the analysis, click here.