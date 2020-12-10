Expand / Collapse search

Ellen DeGeneres tests positive for COVID-19

By Kelly Hayes
Published 
Updated 1 min ago
News
FOX TV Digital Team
article

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: Ellen DeGeneres attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

LOS ANGELES - Ellen DeGeneres said Thursday she has tested positive for COVID-19.

“The Ellen DeGeneres Show” host and comedian said on Twitter that she is “feeling fine right now.”

“Anyone who has been in close contact with me has been notified, and I am following all proper CDC guidelines. I’ll see you all again after the holidays,” DeGeneres wrote.

The 62-year-old has been hosting the popular daytime talk show in the studio once again, with guests appearing both in person and virtually. "Hamilton" alum Leslie Odom Jr. was the latest guest, joining her in person Wednesday.

A spokesperson for Telepictures told the Daily News that production on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” has been “paused” until 2021.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.